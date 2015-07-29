Why PRWeb

Your brand’s digital footprint has never been more important. 

Is your brand found online?

Customers are influenced by numerous online channels. From articles to social media, even what’s found via a Google search has a significant impact on how your customers view your brand, your industry and your competitors. ​

​For over 20 years, PRWeb has helped thousands of companies boost  online awareness, drive website traffic and reach new customers. It’s a proven, affordable way to impact your bottom-line. ​

Online Coverage

Share your content beyond your owned channels

Digital media has transformed the way society discovers news and information. According to Pew Research, in the last decade the number of digital-focused journalists have nearly doubled. As more people shift away from traditional news, outlets are heavily investing in digital media. Expanding your brand’s digital footprint has never been more important. ​

PRWeb’s industry-leading distribution network shares your story to targeted media websites, industry publications, blogs, social networks and search engines.

Search Visibility

Leverage PRWeb’s industry-leading search visibility

Search engines have transformed the buyers’ journey, empowering customers to make informed purchase decisions. For many brands, SEO has become one of their most effective marketing strategies. If your brand does not occupy one of the top spots in Google, your content will not be discovered. ​

PRWeb provides a powerful SEO solution to immediately drive visibility and improve your search engine results.​

Exclusive Network Points

We now reach MarketWatch, dozens of Business Journal sites, Engadget, Factiva, Black Enterprise and more!

Earned Coverage

Garner media coverage from targeted journalists and bloggers​

The number of voices that can influence your customers is overwhelming. From journalists to bloggers, reaching the right influencers is complicated. ​

PRWeb makes it easy to reach and target the journalists and bloggers that cover your beat and vertical.​

PR Services

Receive editorial support and feedback​

Navigating the evolving communications industry is challenging. With PRWeb you will not have to do it alone. Join the 30,000 PR Web customers that receive:​

  • 24/7 Support​
  • Content proofreading
  • Resources and best practices​
  • Cision Communications Cloud integration for subscription customers​

    PRWeb distributes your news:

    • News sites like Fox News Network, Factiva and CNN
    • Industry-specific sites such as Capterra, Amazon, and JustGoodCars
    • National outlets like the Associated Press and its affiliates including USA Today, the NY Times and more
    • The News feeds of more than 250,000 RSS subscribers
    • These websites are available on the PRWeb Cision Journalist Lists, included only with the Web Influence and Web Power packages. These lists are available for purchase as an add-on with some smaller packages.